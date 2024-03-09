India's security dynamics involves multi-faceted threats, says Air Chief Marshal at OTA

March 09, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - Chennai

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on March 9 said warfare was undergoing a fundamental change with the emergence of new technology and radically newer doctrines.

He was reviewing the passing out parade by the contingents at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

"India's security dynamics involves multi-faceted threats and challenges. It would require us to build multi-domain capabilities and execute operations simultaneously and in shortened timeframes," he said and called upon the young officers to stay abreast with technological advancements.

These officers were joining the noble profession when the country was at the threshold of a technological transformation, he said. "Our Armed Forces have invested heavily in acquiring the next generation war fighting machines. You, as future operators of these highly potent systems, need to be fully conversant with them, and this can be achieved only through rigorous training, dedication and a professional approach," the Air Marshal said.

As future officers, they must develop an understanding of the complex and dynamic world through the study of military history, geo-politics and international affairs.

Quoting Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, he said the nation expected exceptional professionalism and unquestioned integrity from the officers. "We expect you to maintain the highest standards of personal conduct and moral values that reflect the dignity and pride of being in the profession of arms," Air Marshal Chaudhari said.

Also, he urged them to be fair, consistent and selfless while at work and be compassionate and understanding when dealing with their subordinates.

As many as 184 officer cadets and 36 women cadets were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army following their successful completion of rigorous training at the OTA in Chennai.

Additionally, three officer cadets and six women cadets from friendly foreign countries successfully completed their training, fostering bonds of camaraderie and cooperation across international borders, the OTA said.

The Air Chief Marshal presented the sword of honour and silver medal to AUO Aryan Shahi, OTA gold medal to ACA Shauryan Thapa and the bronze medal to BCA Saranya M.

