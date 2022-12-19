India's Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022,

December 19, 2022 02:29 am | Updated 02:29 am IST - New Delhi

Sargam Koushal was named Mrs World 2022, beating contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years. Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the U.S. presented the crown to Mumbai-based Mrs. Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino on Saturday evening. Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up. The Mrs India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page on Sunday.

“The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!” read the post. “We’ve got the crown back after 21-22 years. I’m so excited. Love you India, love you world,” Mrs. Koushal said. Sargam Koushal was named Mrs World 2022, beating contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years. Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the U.S. presented the crown to Mumbai-based Mrs. Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino on Saturday evening. Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.

The Mrs India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page on Sunday. “The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!” read the post. “We’ve got the crown back after 21-22 years. I’m so excited. Love you India, love you world,” Mrs. Koushal said.

Aditi Govitrikar, the actor-model who brought the Mrs India crown to India in 2001, also shared a congratulatory message on the unverified page of the Mrs World pageant.

Tagging Koushal, Govitrikar wrote: “Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years.” <MA>For the final round, Koushal wore a pink centre slit glittery gown designed by Bhawna Rao and was mentored for the runway by pageant expert and model Alesia Raut.

Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women, launched in 1984.