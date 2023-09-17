ADVERTISEMENT

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

September 17, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - New Delhi

India had been striving for long to get a UNESCO tag for this cultural site located in Birbhum district.

Santiniketan, the famed place in West Bengal where poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The world body made the announcement in a post on 'X' on Sunday.

"New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulations!" it posted.

A few months ago, the landmark site was recommended for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List by international advisory body ICOMOS. 

