ADVERTISEMENT

India's rising population a ticking time bomb, says Pravin Togadia

February 19, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Raipur

The former VHP leader sought laws to control the population and implement UCC ahead of next year Lok Sabha elections

PTI

Pravin Togadia, president of International Hindu Council. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia on Sunday described India's rising population as a "ticking time bomb" and stressed the need to formulate a law to prevent its explosion and the resulting adverse effects.

He also expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a law for population control and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

Mr. Togadia, president of Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, was talking to reporters in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur ahead of addressing a public meeting in Basna area of state's Mahasamund district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When asked about the demand to bring a population control law, Mr. Togadia said, "The rising population and population imbalance are a time bomb and when it explodes it will lead to civil wars in cities and villages. Therefore, in order to prevent such a situation there is a need to formulate a population control law." "I believe that Narendrabhai Modi and Amitbhai will go to the 2024 election after formulating laws regarding population control, UCC and construction of temples in Kashi and Mathura. These moves will not only protect Hindus, but also their (Bharatiya Janata Party's) votes," he added.

Replying to another question, he said Bharat is already a Hindu rashtra and we wanted to establish it as a Hindu political state. India is a Hindu majority country and we will not allow Hindus to feel insecure anywhere in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US