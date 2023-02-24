India's rise unstoppable, to become 3rd largest economy by turn of decade: Dhankhar

February 24, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said India is a rising star in the global economy primarily due to agriculture and agri-based industry, and stressed that the country's rise is "unstoppable".

Addressing the 61st convocation of Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Mr. Dhankhar said: "In September 2022, India became the 5th largest economy in the world. It has not come easily. It has been a cesarean." Indeed, it is a milestone achievement and the agriculture sector had a significant contribution in India's global rise, he said.

Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy. It is primarily because of the agriculture and agri-based industry, India is a rising star in the global economy, he added.

Mr. Dhankhar further said, India that everyone is seeing today is wonderful. "India's rise is unstoppable... We are the most favourite destination of opportunities and investment," he noted.

Such an ecosystem has been developed that affirmative policies are in place to attract talent and investment, he said.

"By the end of the decade, India will be the third largest economy in the world," he said and urged young Indians to lay the foundation for 2047 when India enters the centenary of its independence.

Asserting that value addition to agri-produce can bring economic revolution, the Vice President said IARI has the capacity and intellect to add value to farm produce.

He also asked the institute to bring a new dimension in agri-education which should become the epicentre of entrepreneurship that should result in research and innovation.

Mr. Dhankhar also expressed confidence that IARI will continue to serve the nation with innovations, quality human resource and technological adaptations in the farm sector.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak, among other officials were present at the event.

IARI Director A.K. Singh said IARI — seat of India's Green Revolution — continues to play a pivotal role in the livelihood security of billions of people in the country.

It is a matter of immense pride that even in the face of the global crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, IARI has excelled in its stride towards excellence in research for enhancing farmers' income through improving crop varieties and technologies.

He said science-led innovation in agricultural research, education and extension is IARI's primary motto to meet the sustainable development goals.

"We pledge our commitment towards prosperous India through development of technologies for promoting eco-friendly and sustainable agriculture," he added.

About 402 students, including 14 foreign students, received the degrees on the successful completion of their masters and doctoral programs.

