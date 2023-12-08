India’s re-emergence in art and architecture will benefit all of humanity, says PM Modi

December 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 8 said that India’s re-emergence to a pre-eminent position in the field of art and architecture will benefit all of humanity, while adding that his government was working to institutionalise global cultural initiatives.

To this end, India was working to develop a modern system on the lines of similar cultural events in cities like Venice, London and Sao Paulo, Mr. Modi said while inaugurating the first India Art, Architecture, and Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023 at the Red Fort.

“The India Art, Architecture, and Design Biennale is a celebration of our country’s diverse heritage and vibrant culture. Such programmes should get a global identity as similar events in some of the world cities,” he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the cultural spaces which are being built in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Varanasi, and said that this will enrich these cities culturally.

“India’s vibrant culture and ancient heritage attracts tourists from all over the world,” he said. Art and culture have been sources of diversity as well as unity, he said, noting that India is a most diverse country. They also connect people and spread harmony, he added.

The maiden biennale would have exhibitions in seven themes.

The themes are Doors of India, Gardens of India, Baolis (step-wells) of India, Temples of India, Architectural Wonders of Independent India, Indigenous Design and Women in Architecture and Design.

The exhibitions have been designed in both physical and digital forms for an immersive experience accompanied by interactive installations.

Apart from exhibition there would be panel discussions and interactive sessions with audiences to make them aware of India’s built heritage.

The entire exhibition is being curated by the National Gallery of Modern Art along with the National Council of Science Museums, Archaeological Survey of India, Lalit Kala Akademi, Council of Architecture, and the outreach department of the Ministry of Education.

Apart from this a special gallery on rare arts has been curated by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts called ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design’ to provide a platform to promote the unique and rare crafts of India.

