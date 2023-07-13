India’s rapid urbanisation presents an economic opportunity: Hardeep Puri

July 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union government on Thursday said that the country’s rapid urbanisation presented an economic opportunity and implementing urban planning reforms were key to making the cities attractive investment destinations.

Addressing a conclave on urban planning here, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri said that ₹15,000 crore had been allocated to implement various reforms in the urban sector.

He said the Union Urban Affairs Ministry had incentivised and prioritised reforms in areas such as modernisation of building bye-laws, integrated urban place designs to bring people and public spaces together, aided in integration of blue and green infrastructure through nature-based solutions and increased capacity building.

The way forward was creating a holistic policy ecosystem for ensuring last-mile access to services, enhanced operational efficiencies, area-based planning, infusion of digital technology, ease of doing business and outcome-based performance frameworks, he said.

Mr. Puri said that the various missions under the aegis of the Ministry had helped make a quantum jump in the quality of life in cities “by providing universal access to water and sanitation, creating sustainable transportation infrastructure and addressing affordable housing requirements”.

The National Urban Development conclave, being held here on Thursday and Friday, is being attended by more than 1,000 participants which includes Principal Secretaries of State Urban Development Departments, Chief Town Planners, Urban Development Authorities and Urban Local Bodies and leading head of leading academic institutions.

It is being organised under the aegis of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and is envisaged to be a platform for experts and policymakers to shape up the future of India’s urban planning and facilitate inclusive and sustainable urban development, a Ministry statement said.

