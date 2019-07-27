India’s promised health units yet to take off in Nepal

India had agreed to build hundreds of health centres after the 2015 earthquake destroyed them in Nepal but not a single unit has been built so far, Nepali officials have told the media.

Raju Neupane, deputy director at the Central Project Implementation Unit of the National Reconstruction Authority, of Nepal said that not a single unit has been built during the three and half years since April 2015 earthquake.

“Apart from the signing of the agreement, no further progress has been made in the last three and a half years. The Indian side has not even appointed a consultant yet,” Mr. Neupane was quoted saying in the Kathmandu Post.

The Indian government had agreed to give a grant of $150 million for building health units in Ramechhap, Sindhupalchok, Dolakha, Rasuwa, Bhaktapur, Dhading, Gorkha, Nuwakot, Kavrepalanchowk and Kaski districts. These districts were among the worst affected by the earthquake.

Nearly 1,000 health centres were destroyed across Nepal during the devastating earthquake of April 2015 and rebuilding work for the same was agreed during the donors’ conference held subsequently. As a result of lack of infrastructure, many health centres in remote mountains of Nepal continue function from damaged structures in difficult conditions.

Officials said that a detailed project report is yet to be prepared for the much required health units of the Himalayan country which has been unable to address its crucial health requirements after the 2015 earthquake.