India's own security interests involved in Pannun probe: Jaishankar

April 01, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S, Jaishankar on April 1 asserted that India's national security interests are involved in its investigation into the alleged involvement of a government official in the assassination plot aimed at Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

"It is something we are investigating as we believe our own national security interests are involved in that investigation," he told reporters, replying to a question about US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti's statement that the involvement of a government official in an assassination bid on the citizen of another country is an "unacceptable red line".

In an interview with ANI, Mr. Garcetti acknowledged that India and the U. S. are working together in investigating the alleged foiled assassination plot against Pannun. However, he also emphasised that a ‘red line’ should not be crossed and no government employee of any country can be involved in an assassination plot of a foreign citizen. “Any country, having an active member of their government involved in a second country trying to assassinate one of their citizens. That’s, I think, usually a red line for any country. That’s a basic issue of sovereignty. That’s a basic issue of rights,” he said.

Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship. He has issued threats against India. Last year, Pannun threatened that Air India would not be allowed to operate on November 19. He also threatened an attack on the Indian Parliament on the anniversary of the Parliament attack on December 13.

Mr. Jaishankar said the US Ambassador would say what he feels is the thinking or position of his government. “The position of my government is that in this particular case, there has been certain information provided to us which we are investigating,” he said, adding that India’s security interest is involved. “So, as and when we have something to say on the investigation we would be very glad to speak about it. At this point, beyond the fact that there is an investigation going on, we have nothing more to say,” the External Affairs Minister said.

