India’s new criminal codes: The Hindu’s detailed coverage

The three new penal laws that completely overhaul the existing criminal justice system are set to come into effect from July 1. Here is The Hindu’s comprehensive coverage of the contentious laws.

Updated - June 30, 2024 06:05 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 05:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File.

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The three new criminal laws, that were passed by Parliament in 2023, will come into effect from July 1, 2024. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) that will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (IEA), respectively, received President Droupadi Murmu’s assent on December 25, 2023.

Also Read:With dummy FIRs and pocket guides, police get ready to switch to new criminal laws

Legal experts and jurists have however questioned the lack of transparency in the functioning of the five-member expert committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to draft these laws. They have also flagged how the new penal provisions confer expanded police powers and dilute civil liberties. For instance, a significant failure lies in not clarifying whether the new criminal procedure allows police custody beyond the 15-day limit, or if it is just a provision that allows the 15-day period to spread across any days within the first 40 or 60 days of a person’s arrest. 

Read the new criminal laws here.

Meanwhile, a petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the implementation of the new laws highlighting that they were passed without detailed debate or effective discussion in the Parliament as a large number of Members from the Opposition were suspended.

Here is an incisive coverage of the new laws and in-depth analysis of the concerns surrounding them.

Illustration and Painting
Comment
Colonial processes, decolonial aims: on Committee for Reforms in Criminal Law
Arushi Garg, Rishika Sahgal
Posters against UAPA at an anti UAPA meet in Kochi.
India
New criminal laws will have no bearing on UAPA and MCOCA: official
Vijaita Singh
Editorial
Rebooting the codes: On the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act
‘The success or failure of criminal law reforms hinges on their inception, formulation, resilience, and far-sightedness’
Premium
New Bills and a principled course for criminal law reforms
G.S. Bajpai
Delhi Police officials attend a training on the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita in January 2024.
India
With dummy FIRs and pocket guides, police get ready to switch to new criminal laws
Vijaita Singh
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others in the Lok Sabha on December 20, 2023. Photo: Sansad TV via PTI
New criminal law Bills
Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha passes Bills to replace British-era criminal laws
Vijaita Singh
‘The narrative of decolonisation surrounding the Bills must not be seen in isolation from developments in other areas of criminal law that are contemporaneously pushing us back into colonial ways and outcomes of lawmaking’
Premium
Criminal law Bills and a hollow decolonisation
Maitreyi Misra
Editorial
Time and change: On the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs and new criminal laws  
Editorial
Revision sans vision: On the three Bills that replace the body of criminal laws in India
Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, during a conference on “India’s progressive path in the administration of criminal justice system”, in New Delhi on April 20, 2024
India
CJI says safeguards in new criminal laws will protect rights of citizens
Sandeep Phukan
Editorial
Striking fear: On hit-and-run accident cases and Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Trucks parked during a strike by drivers over new penal provisions in the hit-and-run law, in Nagpur on January 2.
Hit-and-run accident cases
Debating India’s new hit-and-run law | Explained
G.S. Bajpai
Editorial
Carry on, doctor: On the amended Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill
‘We follow the common law system giving importance to precedents, and these are written and stored in English’
Premium
Criminal law Bills renaming is needless meddling
Sriram Panchu,Aprameya Manthena,Vikas Muralidharan
Activist Teesta Setalvad. File
India
New criminal laws portend great danger to democracy, says civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad 
V. Raghavendra
Union Home Minister Amit Shah introducting the three Bills in Lok Sabha in August to revamp the country’s criminal laws. ANI ANI
Podcast
Decoding the three new criminal law Bills | In Focus podcast
G. Sampath
‘While expert certification may help the court in admission of electronic records, it is going to increase the workload of cyber laboratories’
Premium
E-evidence, new criminal law, its implementation
R.K. Vij
‘Some of these sections seem to have serious legal and/or constitutional and practical consequences’
Premium
Revisit these sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
R.K. Vij
India
Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has no section dealing with rape of men, transgender persons
Alisha Dutta
Image for representation
India
Re-criminalising adultery as a gender-neutral offence | Explained
Aaratrika Bhaumik,Sruthi Darbhamulla
Unbridled reign: The new CrPC seems to give a lot of discretionary powers to the police, like the ‘right to handcuff’. 
Premium
Is there a need to replace the IPC, the CrPC and the Evidence Act? 
Sonam Saigal
It might seem like a women-centric proposal, but the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023’s Clause 69 is steeped in misogynistic notions about women’s sexuality. File 
Premium
Controlling women’s sexual autonomy
Neetika Vishwanath
‘The Bills they provide an opportunity for an overhaul of the laws underlying the criminal justice system’
Premium
Revamping the criminal justice system to fit the bill
M.R. Madhavan
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakhshya Bill, 2023 have been referred to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs headed by BJP MP Brijlal (in picture). Photo: X/@BrijLal_IPS
Premium
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita needs a relook
R.K. Vij
Image for representational purpose only.
Premium
How are ‘false promise to marry’ cases treated in the new criminal law Bill? | Explained
Saumya Kalia
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha on the introduction of the three Bills for revamping criminal laws, replace IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act, on the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Premium
Explained | Sedition ‘repealed’, death penalty for mob lynching: the new Bills to overhaul criminal laws 
Aaratrika Bhaumik
‘Overall, some of the proposed changes are definitely progressive in nature, but cannot be termed as path-breaking or radical’
Premium
An overhaul, the criminal law Bills, and the big picture
R.K. Vij
Union Home Minister Amit Shah introducting the three Bills in Lok Sabha in August to revamp the country’s criminal laws. ANI ANI
India
Revised criminal law bills: Key changes explained
Aaratrika Bhaumik

