India’s National Plastic Surgery Day gets global acceptance

July 15 to be celebrated as World Plastic Surgery day

The concept of observing July 15 as National Plastic Surgery Day in India has been adopted by the leaders of top bodies in the speciality across the globe as World Plastic Surgery Day.

The Association of Plastic Surgeons of India (APSI) announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday.

The concept was discussed in a meeting of the presidents of plastic surgery associations of various countries organised by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons recently.

The decision to observe July 15 as World Plastic Surgery Day came after the APSI’s current president Rakesh Khazanchi spoke about the success of National Plastic Surgery Day in India at the World Council of Leaders, a body consisting of the presidents of all national associations, and all agreed to celebrate July 15 as World Plastic Surgery day.

Coimbatore-based plastic surgeon S. Raja Sabapathy introduced the concept of National Plastic Surgery Day when he was the APSI president in 2011 to create awareness of plastic surgery. Every plastic surgeon in the country did one free surgery to mark the inaugural year.

“Plastic surgery originated from India and Sushruta is hailed by all as the founder of plastic surgery. Now we can also be proud that from India we conceptualised World Plastic Surgery Day,” said Dr. Sabapathy, Chairman, Division of Plastic Surgery, Hand Surgery, Reconstructive Microsurgery and Burns at Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore.

He said the day was created to spread awareness of areas where plastic surgeons can play a great role but are often missed due to lack of awareness. Some such fields were diabetic foot ulcers where a contribution by a plastic surgeon can prevent amputations and lymphedema (elephantiasis) where they can help to reduce the size of the legs, he said.