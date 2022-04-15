  • Large scale digitisation of public services: Focusing on security in the early stages of design in all digitisation initiatives, developing institutional capability for assessment, evaluation, certification, and rating of the core devices and timely reporting of vulnerabilities and incidents.
  • Supply chain security: Monitoring and mapping of the supply chain of the Integrated circuits (ICT) and electronics products, scaling up product testing and certification, leverage the country’s semiconductor design capabilities globally at strategic, tactical and technical level
  • Critical information infrastructure protection: Integrating Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) security with enterprise security, monitoring digitisation of devices, evaluating security devices, maintaining a repository of vulnerabilities, preparing an aggregate level security baseline of the sector and tracking its controls, devising audit parameters for threat preparedness and developing cyber-insurance products
  • Digital payments: Mapping and modeling of devices and platform deployed, supply chain, transacting entities, payment flows, interfaces and data exchange, routine threat modeling exercises to disclose vulnerabilities, threat research and sharing of threat intelligence, timely disclosure of vulnerabilities
  • State-level cyber security: Developing state-level cybersecurity policies, allocation of dedicated funds, critical scrutiny of digitization plans, guidelines for security architecture, operations, and governance
  • Security of small and medium businesses: Policy intervention in cybersecurity granting incentives for higher level of cybersecurity preparedness, developing security standards, frameworks, and architectures for the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and industrialisation