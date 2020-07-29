India's Hetero Labs wins approval to sell COVID-19 drug favipiravir

Representational Image

Favivir is the second drug developed by Hetero after Covifor (Remdesivir) used in the treatment of COVID-19.

Hyderabad Drugmaker Hetero has launched a generic version of the anti-viral drug Favipiravir, used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Hyderabad-based generic pharma company, which is a leading producer of antiretroviral drugs, has launched the product under the brand name Favivir.

This follows the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granting Hetero manufacturing and marketing approval for Favipiravir.

It is the second drug developed by Hetero after Covifor (Remdesivir), also used in the treatment of COVID-19.

The company has priced Favivir at ₹59 per tablet. The product, marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare Limited, is available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country. It will be sold only on prescription.

A release from Hetero said the generic version “is being manufactured at our world-class formulation facility in India, which has been approved by stringent global regulatory authorities such as USFDA and the EU, among others.”

An oral antiviral medication, the product has demonstrated positive clinical outcomes. Favivir improves treatment accessibility to a significant amount of COVID-19 patient population, which usually sustains mild to moderate symptoms, the release said.