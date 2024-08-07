India’s Haj committee gets 70% quota for 2025

The Government of India on Monday (August 5) released the Haj policy for 2025 in which 70% of the total quota allotted to India by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) would be handled by the Haj Committee of India (HcoI) while the remaining 30% will be allocated to private Haj group organisers.

The HcoI was allotted 80% on quota in 2024.

The new Haj policy has prioritised applicants who are above 65 along with women without mehrams and then the general category. Last year, the priority was given to applicants above 70.

“Haj is an arduous and strenuous pilgrimage involving walking up to 25 km in a day in extremely harsh climatic conditions of KSA and hence it would be mandatory for pilgrims aged 65 or above (including such LWM pilgrims) to be accompanied by a companion,” the new Haj policy says.

The pilgrims will have to choose two embarkation points among the 20 enlisted in the policy. Also, those who have performed Haj earlier through HCoI will not be eligible to apply.

