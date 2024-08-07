ADVERTISEMENT

India’s Haj committee gets 70% quota for 2025

Published - August 07, 2024 02:03 am IST - New Delhi

The committee was given 80% of the quota in 2024. The new Haj policy has prioritised applicants who are above 65. Last year, the priority was given to applicants above 70

The Hindu Bureau

Haj Committee of India organised special depurture for the of first lot of Haj piligrims at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: VIJAY BATE

The Government of India on Monday (August 5) released the Haj policy for 2025 in which 70% of the total quota allotted to India by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) would be handled by the Haj Committee of India (HcoI) while the remaining 30% will be allocated to private Haj group organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The HcoI was allotted 80% on quota in 2024.

The new Haj policy has prioritised applicants who are above 65 along with women without mehrams and then the general category. Last year, the priority was given to applicants above 70.

“Haj is an arduous and strenuous pilgrimage involving walking up to 25 km in a day in extremely harsh climatic conditions of KSA and hence it would be mandatory for pilgrims aged 65 or above (including such LWM pilgrims) to be accompanied by a companion,” the new Haj policy says.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The pilgrims will have to choose two embarkation points among the 20 enlisted in the policy. Also, those who have performed Haj earlier through HCoI will not be eligible to apply.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

religion and belief

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US