Watch | Masks are getting a luxurious make-over in India

05 August 2020 17:36 IST

A video on how masks made of gold, silver and diamonds are taking the Indian jewellery market by storm

Designer masks of all shapes, sizes and materials are popping up around the world. But India's rich have their eyes on gold, silver and diamond-studded masks.

At a jewellery shop in Surat, customers can find diamond-studded face masks. These specialised masks range from 1.5 lakhs to 4 lakhs.

Bride's and grooms are customizing masks to match their wedding attire. The masks have diamond patterns and designs on them.

According to the jeweler, they are reusable and washable. They are said to be made from materials in compliance with the government directives.

Down south in Coimbatore, gold and silver masks are the talk of the town. Radhakrishnan S. Acharya sells masks woven with gold and silver strands.

The masks have three layers of fabric, in addition to one layer of the precious metal. Only 22 or 18-carat gold can be used says the goldsmith.

Acharya says customers ask for hallmark certification as well. The masks are said to be flexible and washable.

One mask takes about a week to complete as 90% of the work is done by hand. About 50g-60g gold or 50g-55g of silver is used for a mask.