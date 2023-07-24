  1. Happymon Jacob writes on the dilemmas of India’s great power ambitions. Even though domestic inabilities will continue to moderate New Delhi’s ability to influence the world order, being unwilling to be a ‘global rule shaper’ will be a strategic blunder.
  2. Suhasini Haidar writes on what keeps India-France ties ticking.
  3. Stanly Johny writes on the significance of the attack on the Kerch Bridge, which links the Russian mainland to the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea.
  4. Also on the war in Ukraine, former Foreign Secretary Krishnan Srinivasan provides a reality check on the Ukrainian counter-offensive.
  5. Official silence on the whereabouts of China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who hasn’t been seen in public for a month, is fuelling speculation on the reasons behind his absence.