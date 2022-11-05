India's first voter dies in Himachal Pradesh

Shyam Saran Negi | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's first voter, 105-year-old Shyam Saran Negi died on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur.

Believed to the first voter in the 1952 General Election, Mr. Negi was born on July 1, 1917 and retired as a schoolteacher, as per official records.

Shyam Saran Negi, a retired schoolteacher arrives to cast his vote during an election, at Kalpa in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

On November 3, Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot for the state's Assembly polls, the Election Commission said.

The Election Commission mourned Negi's demise and said he had great faith in democracy.

"Not just first voter of Independent India, but a man with exceptional faith in democracy.

"ECI mourns the demise of Shri Shyam Saran Negi. We are eternally grateful for his service to the nation," EC spokesperson said.

"He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 through postal ballot on November 2, 2022," the poll panel said on Twitter.

The BJP and the Congress, too, sent condolences to the Negi family.

"The BJP expresses deep sadness and condolences on the demise of independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. May God grant peace to the departed soul," the BJP said.

After Negi cast his vote a couple of days ago, Kinnaur deputy commissioner had felicitated him at his residence.