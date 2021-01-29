Watch | India's first igloo café

A video on Kolahoi Green Group of Hotels and Resorts' igloo café in Kashmir

India's first igloo cafe is now open. The café is located in Gulmarg, Kashmir and is part of the Kolahoi Green Group of Hotels and Resorts.

The resort is situated in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas at an altitude of 2,650m.

The igloo café is 22 feet wide and 12.5 feet high from inside. It can accommodate around 16 people at any given time.

A team of 20 members worked two shifts for 15 days to complete the structure.

Sheepskin rugs have been placed on each snow-seat in the café and it also features small side-tables made of ice and snow. Accent lighting and Kashmiri artwork decorate the igloo café.