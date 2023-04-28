India’s first cable-stayed bridge Anji Khad will be ready in May this year

April 28, 2023 04:52 am | Updated 04:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

After missing multiple deadlines, including those in 2017 and 2022, the project costing over ₹400 crore, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge will be ready in May this year.

Twenty years and in the making, the delayed construction of the Anji Khad bridge, a crucial connector for the passage of a train between Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), is a major chink in the armour of the Indian Railways’ ambitious plan to seamlessly connect Kashmir to the rest of India.

“All 96 cables have been fully installed as on April 26, in a record time period of eleven months between June 2022 and April 2023 in spite of all constraints,” a senior Railway official said.

The Anji bridge is designed with a total 96 cables— 48 cables each on lateral and central spans. “The cables totally weigh 848.7 metric tonnes with total length of cable strands involved running into 653 kilometres,” the official said.

As on date, 44 out of total 47 segments have been launched which require support of stay cables. Now, the balance three segments shall be launched without stay cables as per the design.

The bridge connects tunnel T2 on Katra side to tunnel T3 on Reasi in Jammu & Kashmir on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line project.

The total length of the bridge is 725 metres, which includes a 473- metre-long asymmetric cable-stayed bridge, balanced on the axis of a central pylon at 193 metres height from the top of the foundation, standing at a height of 331 metres (nearly 77 storeys) above the river-bed.

The cable-stayed bridge has a 290-metre span on the north side (Katra side) and a 183-metre span on the south side (Reasi side). The bridge has a single-line railway track and a 3.75 metre wide service road. After completion of the bridge, it will pave the way for a single broad gauge track for trains connecting Jammu to Baramulla via Srinagar, along a 326-km railway line.

The project is commissioned by the Northern Railways and is being executed by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) and Hindustan Construction Company.