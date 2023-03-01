ADVERTISEMENT

India's electricity consumption grows over 9% to 117.84 billion units in February

March 01, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - New Delhi

Experts say power consumption and demand are expected to increase due to heatwave forecasts during this summer

PTI

Power consumption in February stood at 108.03 billion units. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's power consumption logged a year-on-year growth of over 9% to 117.84 billion units in February this year, according to government data.

The robust growth of power consumption indicates sustained momentum of economic activities in February.

Experts had earlier said that power consumption and demand would register a substantial increase in March due to further improvement in economic activities as well as rise in temperature.

In February 2022, power consumption stood at 108.03 billion units (BU), higher than the 103.25 BU in the same month of 2021, the data showed.

Electricity consumption in February 2020 stood at 103.81 BU.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 209.66 gigawatt (GW) in February 2023.

The peak power supply stood at 193.58 GW in February 2022 and 187.97 GW in February 2021.

The peak power demand met was 176.38 GW in the pre-pandemic February 2020.

Experts are of the view that power consumption and demand would log higher growth rates in the coming months due to forecasts of higher temperature during this summer season compared to last year.

