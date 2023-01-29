HamberMenu
India's dream of 'techade' will be fulfilled by innovators, their patents: PM Modi

PM Modi said India’s rank in patent filling is seventh globally while it is fifth in trademark registration

January 29, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that domestic patent filings have outscored the country's foreign patent filings as he expressed confidence that India's dream of "techade" will be fulfilled on the strength of its innovators.

This underscores the country's increasing scientific capabilities, he said in the first episode of Mann ki Baat in the new year.

Also read: This decade will be ‘India’s techade’, says PM Modi

PM Modi has in the past used "techade" to describe the decade being dominated by technologies and India making most of it.

He said India's rank in patent filling is seventh globally while it is fifth in trademark registration. India's patent registration has risen by 50% in the last five years, the prime minister said, noting that its ranking in the global innovation index has surged to 40 from below 80 in 2015.

"I am confident that India's dream of techade will be fulfilled by its innovators and their patents," he said.

The premier Indian Institute of Science had 145 patents in 2022 which is a rare record, PM Modi said.

In his address, the prime minister noted that this year's Padma awards include a number of tribal people or those working for the community besides those who have strengthened the world of music.

He urged people to read about the winners and said their stories will inspire new generations.

