India's development journey deeply intertwined with environmental conservation: EAM

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar praises tribal communities for protecting biodiversity at tribal art exhibition titled ‘Silent Conversation From Margins to the Centre’

Updated - October 18, 2024 12:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar greets the tribal artists during the inauguration of the 2nd edition of the tribal art exhibition titled ‘Silent Conversation From Margins to the Centre’, at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on Thursday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar greets the tribal artists during the inauguration of the 2nd edition of the tribal art exhibition titled 'Silent Conversation From Margins to the Centre', at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

India's development journey is "deeply intertwined" with environmental conservation, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said and lauded tribal communities for their role in protecting biodiversity.

He was speaking at an event held at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi on Thursday (October 17, 2024) to mark the inauguration of a tribal art exhibition — 'Silent Conversation: From the Margins to the Centre' in Delhi.

In his address, Mr. Jaishankar also praised the 'Project Tiger' that was started in 1973.

"It is not an exaggeration; it is a shining example of success. And, for which the tribal communities deserve immense credit," he said.

Mr. Jaishankar further said that this art does not just show creativity; it sends a "profound message, one that bridges the gap between nature and humanity... from tigers to tribals".

“This exhibition showcases that people can exist with nature in complete harmony. It weaves the story of how the tribal community over millennia has forged an enduring bond with nature,” he added.

In his address, he spoke of the philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’, which means to leave no one behind, and said, “It is not just a policy; it is a soul and guiding principle of our government”.

"We are committed to ensuring Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas, with a particular focus on uplifting marginalised communities, especially our tribal population. Through targeted policies, we are creating opportunities, bolstering education with sustainable livelihoods for our tribal youth," the Minister said.

The Aspirational Blocks Programme has been instrumental in improving the ease of living of tribal communities that reside in these areas, he underlined.

"India's development journey is very deeply intertwined with environmental conservation," the EAM said, and highlighted that tigers have been depicted in arts, and also worshipped by some communities.

There is an "emotional relationship" between tribals and the environment they inhabit and after seeing this exhibition, the feeling of the Mother Earth comes to one's heart, he said.

He concluded that as a Foreign Minister it will be a "source of pride for me" to present art works made by tribals as a gift to people abroad.

Later, he also posted some photos of the exhibition on X.

"Delighted to inaugurate the tribal art exhibition 'Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre' in New Delhi today. Witnessed a beautiful exposition showcasing our ethos of environmental conservation, sustainability and living in harmony with nature. Commend the exceptional work of our talented tribal artisans. Do visit and support," he posted.

Sankala Foundation, in collaboration with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, hosted the exhibition with the support of the National Human Rights Commission and International Big Cat Alliance.

Published - October 18, 2024 12:16 pm IST

