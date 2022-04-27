  • In its 2022 Annual report, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has recommended that India be designated a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ (CPC), i.e., the category of governments performing most poorly on the religious freedom criteria.
  • CPCs are countries that either engage in or tolerate “particularly severe violations” of religious freedom. A total of 15 countries have been recommended for the CPC designation.
  • The USCIRF’s decision is not binding on the U.S. government. The State Department and its Office of International Freedom (IRF), take into account other diplomatic, bilateral and strategic concerns before making a decision on a CPC designation.