India's defence exports will rise up to ₹40,000 crore by 2026: Rajnath Singh

March 28, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Pune

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that by 2026, defence sector exports would rise to ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 crore

PTI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

India would be exporting defence equipment and material worth ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 crore by 2026, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on March 28.

The Minister was delivering the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw memorial lecture here on 'The role of youth in nation building', organized by Symbiosis International University.

"First, there should be a sense of self-confidence that we will make India `atmanirbhar' (self-reliant). In 2014, we used to do defence exports of only ₹900 crore, but since India has adopted Indianization (program), today we are doing the defence export of ₹15,000 crore to ₹16,000 crore," he said.

He was confident that by 2026, defence sector exports would rise to ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 crore, the Minister added.

"There is a need to create an eco-system, and more than the eco-system, there is a need to generate self-confidence among ourselves, as with self-confidence, anything is possible," he added.

He was proud of the defence forces which are now meeting 80 per cent of their needs through indigenous procurement, Mr. Singh said.

