India's daily COVID-19 tally crosses 800 after 126 days

March 18, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - New Delhi

At 5,839, the active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections

PTI

Representational file image of RT-PCR testing taking place in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

India's single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on March 18, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389, according to Union Health Ministry data.

With 843 fresh infections, the country's caseload increased to 4.46 crore (4,46,94,349). The death toll rose to 5,30,799 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each, two were reconciled by Kerala.

At 5,839, the active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,161 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

