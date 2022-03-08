The figure is the lowest since May 16, 2020, Ministry data show

The figure is the lowest since May 16, 2020, Ministry data show

I

India’s daily new COVID–19 cases have declined to 3,993 in the last 24 hours hitting a record low after a gap of 662 days, since 3,970 cases were reported on May 16, 2020. The active caseload has dropped below 50,000 after 664 days. It stands at 49,948, which is at its lowest since 49,219 cases were recorded on May 14, 2021, as per data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The Ministry said the testing capacity continues to be expanded with India conducting 8.5 lakh average tests in the last week. India is reporting a weekly positivity rate of 0.68%.