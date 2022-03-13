India’s daily COVID-19 count dips to 3,116; lowest in 676 days

A reduction of 2,490 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India logged 3,116 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 676 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,90,991, while the active cases dipped to 38,069, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,850 with 47 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The active cases comprise 0.09% of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.71%, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.41% while the weekly positivity rate was 0.50%, according to the Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,37,072, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20%.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.13 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 47 new fatalities include 31 from Kerala.

A total of 5,15,850 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,752 from Maharashtra, 66,793 from Kerala, 40,018 from Karnataka, 38,023 from Tamil Nadu, 26,141 from Delhi, 23,491 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,186 from West Bengal.

The Ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the Ministry said on its website, adding that State-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.