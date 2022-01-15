Daily COVID-19 case count remains high; 305 deaths recorded on January 15, 2022

Chennai

15 January 2022

Kerala records the highest number of casualties.

India recorded 2,62,938 COVID-19 cases and 305 deaths on January 15.

The country has so far reported 3,68,52,416 cases and 4,85,807 deaths. The active cases stand at 14.19 lakh.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 9.30 p.m. IST on January 15. Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura and Lakshadweep had, however, not yet released data for the day.

Maharashtra reported 42,462 infections followed by Karnataka (32,793), Tamil Nadu (23,989) and Delhi (20,718). Kerala recorded the highest number of casualties (106) on January 15 followed by West Bengal (39) and Delhi (30).

The results of 16,13,740 samples tested on January 14 were made available on January 15.

As of January 15, India has fully vaccinated 64.2% of its eligible population (15+) and partially vaccinated 89.2%. Around 45.6% of the 15-17 age group population has received at least one dose.

The positivity rate on January 15 was around 16.4%.

Kerala’s case graph continued to rise exponentially, logging 17,755 cases when 65,937 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case burden has increased to 90,649 cases with 36,219 infections added in the past four days alone. Of them, 4,052 persons were undergoing treatment.

Hospitalisations in the State have begun to climb, renewing fears that the sheer number of infections — albeit mild — will take a toll on the health system. They increased by 22% and ICU occupancy by 7% this past week, in comparison to the week before.

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,955 cases in the 24 hours ending January 15 morning, when 35,673 samples were tested. This is the highest single-day tally in the past 205 days. The daily test positivity rate has been increasing at an alarming rate and now stands at 11.37%. The active case pool has risen to 22,870 cases.

In Karnataka, 32,793 cases were reported when 2,18,479 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Bengaluru Urban alone reported 22,284 cases. Seven deaths were also reported.

The test positivity rate touched 15%. The State now has 1,69,850 active cases.

The cases are on the rise in Assam too, where 3,390 new cases were detected when 34,355 samples were tested. The test positivity rate was 9.87%, up from 7.80% on January 14. Four more deaths were reported on the day.

Telengana’s case graph which had been rising since the past three days saw a dip on January 15 when the daily case tally fell below 2,000. The State reported 1,963 cases when 53,073 samples were tested.