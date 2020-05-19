Watch | India's COVID-19 tally crosses 1 lakh

19 May 2020 16:11 IST

A video on India's COVID-19 tally crossing the one lakh mark

India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has crossed the one lakh mark. As of May 18, the number of positive cases stood at 1,00,734. The death toll was 3,157.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Over 5,000 cases were recorded on May 18. It was the highest number of cases recorded in a single day. The average number of new cases every day since May 11 had gone up to 4,077. While the average number of deaths per day was 115.

Advertising

Advertising

State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

Maharashtra topped the nationwide tally with more than 35,000 cases. This was followed by Tamil Nadu with at least 11,760 cases. Cases doubled every 13.5 days as of May 17. This was among the fastest in the world. The country had a recovery rate of 38.29%.

Coronavirus | Lockdown extended till May 31; States will take a call on infection zones

India had about 7.1 confirmed cases per lakh population. It indicated that early measures had an effect. 23 tests had been conducted for each confirmed case this month. This was two tests fewer per case compared to what was recorded in April.

Why you should pay for news - know more