India’s COVID-19 scenario very very difficult, says Danish Prime Minister

NEW DELHI

28 September 2020 22:27 IST

Two sides agree to elevate relations to a Green Strategic Partnership.

Denmark on Monday expressed deep concern regarding the COVID-19 situation in India. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was addressing the bilateral summit as both sides agreed to intensify cooperation on a wide variety of subjects starting from energy and vaccine production to counter the pandemic.

Speaking at the virtual summit Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen recognised the threat of the pandemic in India and said, “The situation is very very difficult for you.” The comments came hours after India hit the six-million mark in the number of cases. In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recollected the investments that Denmark had committed in industrial production in Gujarat during his years as the Chief Minister which paved the way for expansion of the investments in India.

Mr. Modi proposed the creation of India-Denmark Green Energy Park to help Danish companies active in India. He also supported creating an India-Denmark Skill Institute to help Danish companies operating in India to select the people they require from the local skilled population.

Advertising

Advertising

A joint statement issued after the bilateral discussion announced that the the two Prime Ministers “agreed to elevate India-Denmark relations to a Green Strategic Partnership”.

“This partnership would build on and consolidate the existing agreement establishing a Joint Commission for Cooperation [signed February 6, 2009] which envisaged cooperation within the political, economic and commercial fields, science and technology, environment, energy, education and culture,” said the joint statement. It said the partnership will advance political cooperation.

The Ministry of External Affairs said over 140 Danish companies are present and participating in the “Make in India” initiative. Prime Minister Modi noted that the companies are indeed “making in India for the world”. Both sides also discussed regional and multilateral issues.