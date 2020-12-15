National

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 95%, among highest in world; active cases below 3.4 lakh

A health worker gets ready to take samples from people to test for COVID-19 as another registers them at a marketplace in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: AP

India’s active coronavirus (COVID-19) caseload has fallen below 3.4 lakh, a mere 3.43% of the total infections, supplemented by an impressive recovery rate of over 95%, which is among the highest in the world for countries with high caseloads, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The daily new cases recorded on Tuesday – 22,065 – were also the lowest in over five months. As many as 22,252 cases were reported on July 7, the Ministry said.

The number of recoveries have crossed 94 lakhs (94,22,636), pushing the national recovery rate to over 95%, which is “one of the highest in the world for countries with high caseload”, the Ministry underlined.

With a high number of patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, the country’s steady trend of decline in active cases continues, the Ministry said.

There are 3,39,820 active cases of coronavirus infections as on Tuesday. The slide in the active cases is supplemented by an exponential rise in the recoveries.

“The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 90,82,816. The national recovery rate has further escalated to 95.12%,” the Ministry said.

A total 34,477 patients have recovered in a span of 24 hours, of whom 74.24% are concentrated in 10 States and UTs, the Ministry said in its data updated at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries at 4,610, followed by 4,481 in Kerala and 2,980 in West Bengal.

The Ministry said that 73.52% of the new infections are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 2,949, followed by Kerala with 2,707 new cases. A total of 354 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Ten States and UTs account for 79.66% of these.

Maharashtra and Delhi reported maximum casualties with 60 new deaths each, followed by West Bengal at 43.

The coronavirus caseload mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

