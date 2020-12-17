India’s COVID-19 recovery rate among highest in world: Health Ministry

The country has registered 33,291 recoveries in the last 24 hours, it says

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate is among the highest in the world, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. While the global figure for recovery rate is 70.27%, India is recording 95.31%, it said. The U.S., Brazil, Russia, and Italy are reporting lesser recovery rates.

“India has registered 33,291 recoveries in the last 24 hours. About 75.63% of these new recovered cases are contributed by 10 States/Union Territories. With 5,728 persons recovering from COVID-19, Kerala has recorded maximum number of recoveries, Maharashtra registered 3,887 recoveries while West Bengal registered 2,767 recoveries,” noted the data released by the Ministry.

India has 24,010 new cases registered in the last 24 hours with 10 States/Union Territories contributing 78.27% of the new cases.

Kerala reported 6,185 cases in the last 24 hours, West Bengal recorded 2,293 cases while Chhattisgarh registered 1,661 new cases. Also 79.15% of the 355 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/Union Territories. About 26.76% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 95 deaths, West Bengal saw a fatality count of 46 while Delhi reported 32 new deaths.

“India has registered a steady decline in the number of daily deaths. The case fatality rate is sustained at 1.45% and is consistently decreasing. India’s fatality rate is one of the lowest in the world,” said the Ministry.