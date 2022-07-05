India’s COVID-19 positivity rate at 2.90%, over 13,000 new cases recorded

A student being administered COVID-19 vaccine in Bengaluru. File photo | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

July 05, 2022 10:20 IST

India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,31,650, while the active cases increased to 1,14,475, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,242 with 19 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 86.44 crore tests have been conducted so far with 4,51,312 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.90 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.81 per cent.