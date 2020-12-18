India’s COVID-19 cases cross 1 crore mark

18 December 2020 22:22 IST

The total recovered cases are more than 30 times the number of active cases, the ministry said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 1 crore (10 million) mark on December 18, 2020.

According to Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at John Hopkins University, U.S. leads the table in coronavirus cases with 1,72,33,022 cases. Brazil stands at third position with 71,10,434 cases.

The trend of exponential increase in India’s total COVID-19 recoveries continues with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossing a “crucial peak”, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to JHU, death toll in US stands at 3,11,010 followed by Brazil at 1,84,827 and India at 1,45,171.