Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 case fatality rate continues to be low: Ministry

Despite escalating COVID-19 cases, the country continues to maintain one of the lowest case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several nations, said the Union Health Ministry in a release issued on Saturday. While the global CFR stood at 2.97% as on date, the comparative figure for India was 1.56%.

“The deaths per million population in India is among the lowest in the world. While the global average is 130 deaths /million population, India is reporting 73 deaths /million population. India is doing better that Russia, South Africa, United States, Brazil, Spain, France and United Kingdom,’’ noted the release.

Data released by the Ministry said 1,069 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours, with 10 States and UTs accounting for 84.1% of the fatalities in the past 24 hours. And 39.66% of deaths reported on Friday were from Maharashtra, with 424 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 125 deaths.

Nearly 77% of the active cases were in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra was at the lead, with more than 2.6 lakh cases. “As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.60% of the positive caseload of the country. For the 12th successive day, India has sustained its steady trend of maintaining the active cases below the 10-lakh mark. The number of active cases today is 9,44,996. Confirmed cases, numbering 79,476, have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. New cases with 78.2% are concentrated in 10 States/UT. Maharashtra contributed close to 16,000 to the new cases, lower than the day before. Kerala surged to second place, with 9,258 new cases, while Karnataka reported more than 8000 daily new cases,’’ noted the release.

It added that 74.36% of the recovered cases in the past 24 hours were from 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra had contributed the highest number to these, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.