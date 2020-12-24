National

India’s COVID-19 active cases now comprise only 2.8% of total caseload

RT-PCR test of COVID-19 virus is being conducted at roadside at Sant Ravidas Nagar, in North Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The ongoing trend of contraction in India’s coronavirus (COVID-19) active infections has led to shrinking of the share of active cases in the total caseload to 2.8%, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The tally of active case of the disease in the country stands at 2,83,849 as on date. “A net decline of 5,391 cases from the total active caseload was registered in the last 24 hours,” the Ministry said.

Coronavirus live updates | 51 lakh people to be vaccinated in first round: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases after nearly a month (27 days), it said.

“In a span of 24 hours, only 24,712 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country. During the same period, 29,791 new recoveries were registered ensuring drop in the active caseload,” the Ministry stated.

“India has recorded less than 30,000 daily new cases continuously since the last 11 days,” it said.

Total recoveries are nearing 97 lakh (96,93,173). The Ministry said that 79.56% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States and Union Territories.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 7,620 single-day recoveries, followed by 4,808 in Kerala and 2,153 in West Bengal in a span of 24 hours.

The Ministry said 76.48% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala report the highest number of 6,169 daily new cases, followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 3,913 and 1,628 infections respectively.

The number of case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours stands at 312. Ten States and UTs account for 79.81% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (93). West Bengal and Kerala reported 34 and 22 new deaths respectively.

Daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. The daily death count has remained below 400 for 12 days, the Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Agri Gold ponzi scam case: ED attaches assets worth ₹4,109 crore

Tamil Nadu CM to chair meeting on Dec 28 to discuss COVID-19 situation

38,356 persons who arrived from abroad are being monitored in TN, says Health Secretary

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru GAIL pipeline

Dalit organisations gherao women’s panel chief, MLA

Watch | A 170-year-old palace in Tamil Nadu lies in ruins

Farm laws | No democracy in India, says Rahul after Congress delegation's meeting with President

Jain college in U.P. accuses ABVP activists of threatening to demolish idol, temple on campus

No possibility of dialogue with India, says Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi

Police action against those who do not cooperate with public health officers, TN Health Secretary warns

SpiceJet ties up with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo for storage, delivery of COVID-19 vaccine

Kerala govt. moves Supreme Court against HC order increasing number of pilgrims to Sabarimala temple

New coronavirus strain | Efforts on to locate 602 people who came to Goa from U.K., UAE

Aurobindo Pharma signs pact with Covaxx for COVID-19 vaccine

India challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Singapore: sources

Farmers’ protest | Key roads blocked, Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternate route

Alagiri to launch party after meeting supporters on January 3

DYFI activist stabbed to death in Kerala’s Kasargod

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla

Morning Digest: Health Secretary reviews status of COVID positive U.K. passengers, farmers front rejects Centre’s talks offer yet again, and more
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2020 4:09:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/indias-covid-19-active-cases-now-comprise-only-28-of-total-caseload/article33410843.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY