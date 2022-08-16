India’s active COVID-19 cases decline to 1,11,252

The country logs 8,813 Covid infections in a day.

PTI New Delhi
August 16, 2022 09:57 IST

A Healthcare worker registered a name in COWIN application before RT-PCR test for the COVID-19 at Urban Health Care Centre in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

India's COVID-19 case tally increased by 8,813 in a day to reach 4,42,77,194, while active infections have declined to 1,11,252, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The death toll has climbed to 5,27,098 with 29 more fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases declined by 6,256 in a day and now comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was at 98.56 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,38,844, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was 4.15 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.79 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

It said that 208.31 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Delhi tops fatalities

The 28 new fatalities include eight from Delhi, six from Punjab, two each from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Tripura.

