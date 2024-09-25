GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s container handling capacity to witness twofold twofold in five years: Sonowal

Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways says it will create two million job opportunities across the country.

Published - September 25, 2024 10:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal addresses a press conference on 100 days achievements of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, at National Media Centre in New Delhi on September 25, 2024

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal addresses a press conference on 100 days achievements of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, at National Media Centre in New Delhi on September 25, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

India will witness a twofold increase in its container handling capacity in five years, Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday (September 25, 2024).

It is projected to reach 40 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit), creating two million job opportunities across the country in the same period.

Also read | Govt. steps in to unclog exporters’ shipping woes

“Recognising the strategic importance of shipbuilding and ship repair, the Ministry is developing dedicated clusters in Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Gujarat. We are also allocating more than 3,900 acres in Kandla and VOC Port for the development of hydrogen manufacturing hubs, positioning India as a leader in clean energy,” Mr. Sonowal said briefing the media on the accomplishments of the government in 100 days.

The performance of major ports has improved, with traffic increasing by 4.87% in 2024 and Visakhapatnam Port ranking among the top 20 in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index, the Minister said on India’s maritime outlook. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at Navi Mumbai is going to become the first Indian port to attain a container handling capacity of 10 million TEUs in the coming months, he said.

After 25 years since the establishment of the Kamarajar Port, the addition of Vadhvan Port marks a significant milestone in India’s maritime journey, alongside the recent notification of Galathea Bay as a major port, Mr. Sonowal said underscoring that the Vadhvan Port, India’s first major port project of the 21st century, was poised to become one of the largest all-weather deep-water ports with a capacity of 298 MMTPA. This mega port is expected to create 1.2 million employment opportunities and place an Indian port among the top 10 container ports globally, significantly improving international shipping connectivity and reducing transit times and costs, he stated.

Another key project highlighted by the Minister was the Tuticorin international container terminal on the east coast, which, he said, would serve as a major transshipment hub, saving up to $200 per container and providing an estimated annual foreign exchange savings of $4 million.

India concentrating on building ships in the country, says Secretary of Ports and Shipping

The Ministry also successfully executed a landmark Deendayal Port encroachment drive, reclaiming 200 acres of encroached land for port-led industrial development, Mr. Sonowal said.

As part of Greening Initiatives, the Ministry launched the green tug transition programme and allocated land for green hydrogen projects at the Deendayal Port, he said.

Mr. Sonowal said the international cruise terminal at Visakhapatnam had been operationalised, boosting both domestic and international maritime tourism prospects.

Published - September 25, 2024 10:51 pm IST

Related Topics

shipping service

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.