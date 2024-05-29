India’s citizenship laws: Citizenship in the 21st century

India’s tryst with the citizenship question has continued over decades. The last decade especially has witnessed tumult, with a growing move away from jus solis to jus sanguinis principles, particularly with the proposed updating of the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, (CAA) 2019.

As discussed earlier, the Constituent Assembly’s answer to the question of who was to be deemed a citizen after Independence largely relied on jus solis principles. Jus solis— birthright based on birth on the soil of a country— has been considered the more progressive and inclusive approach to citizenship as compared to jus sanguinis— birthright based on blood, descent, heritage or race. Of late, countries have progressed to a mixed model or policy— defining jus solis rights narrowly or making it subject to preconditions.

In India, the move from jus solis to jus sanguinis conceptions of citizenship first occurred after turmoil in Assam in the 1980s over refugee and migrant inflows from Bangladesh. The definition of who was an “illegal immigrant” was formalised by a 2003 amendment. The introduction of the National Citizen’s Register in Assam, and passing of the CAA further concretised this tectonic shift.

On May 15, the Union government welcomed its newest citizens under the CAA, granting certificates to more than 300 people who applied under the ambit of the amended Act. While the origin countries of all 300 people were not revealed, 14 of these were noted to be Hindus from Pakistan.

The 2003 Amendment to the Citizenship Act

The first 21st century alteration to India’s laws of citizenship arrived in the form of the 2003 amendment of the Citizenship Act. It was initiated by then Home Minister LK Advani following requests from the government of Rajasthan.

This Act formalised the definition of an illegal immigrant as a foreigner who has entered India

without a valid passport or travel documents and such other document or authority prescribed under any law in that behalf; or

with a valid passport or other travel documents and such other document or authority prescribed under any law in that behalf, but remains in the country beyond the permitted period of time.

Further it made made such illegal immigrants ineligible to attain citizenship via registration or naturalisation. It also altered the cut-off date for citizenship by birth. According to the new standards, those eligible for citizenship by birth were those who arrived:

on or after January 26, 1950, but before July 1, 1987;

on or after July 1, 1987, but before the commencement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003 and either of whose parents is a citizen of India at the time of his birth;

on or after the commencement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003, where- (i) both of his parents are citizens of India; or (ii) one of whose parents is a citizen of India and the other is not an illegal migrant at the time of his birth,

It also introduced the concept of an Overseas Citizen of India, outlining the process to attain such status. Further, the amendment introduced an important new clause— section 14 A, providing for the issue of national identity cards and compulsory registration of every citizen of India. It said that the government would maintain a National Register of Indian Citizens, for which it may establish a National Registration Authority.

The Act, tabled in 2003, received Presidential assent in 2004

National Register of Citizens

India created a National Register in 1951, and this was not updated over several decades. The 2003 amendment proposed compulsory registration of all citizens and set the ball rolling for a new Register.

In 2013, a Supreme Court order directed the Centre and the State government of Assam to update the National Register. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered a court-monitored NRC to be conducted in Assam. The exercise began in 2015 — to record those with documents proving that they are Indian, of them or their ancestors being in India before midnight on March 24, 1971.

The BJP government in Assam published a draft National Citizen’s Register in 2018. It was criticised as targeting the ethnic Bengali migrant population in the State. According to the draft, Assam’s residents— around 33 million— had to prove before an August 2019 deadline that either they or their ancestors were Indian citizens before March 25, 1971, a day before Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan, when a large number of Bengali migrants were thought to have crossed over into India illegally.

When the final citizenship list for the State emerged, on August 31, 2019, there were several omissions. Around 1.9 million residents — about 6% of the State’s population — were not part of it. A disproportionate number of women were left out. Several of those left out were ethnic Bengalis, about half were Muslims, and many were Hindus.

These persons were required to appeal to quasi-judicial Foreigner Tribunals set up in the State. Assam reportedly had 300 of these tribunals as of March 2021, with the Home Ministry authorising 200 more.

Under the Foreigners’ Act, 1946. the burden of proof lies on the person charged with being a foreigner; the risk of losing citizenship loomed large for the omitted individuals. However, the process of proving residency and citizenship was difficult for many reasons. Residents did not have the necessary documents, or if they did, these were not accepted as proof due to technicalities or errors. Documents not accepted as proof included land records, marriage certificates, educational certificates, panchayat certificates, Gaonburah certificates, electoral ID cards, electoral rolls, the 1951 NRC, and affidavits clarifying discrepancies in spelling.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019

The path to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, was laid in 2015 and 2016.

The Rules under the Passport Act and the Orders under the Foreigners Act were amended to exempt individuals belonging to the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi religions who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan before 2015 from the requirement to hold valid passports and visas. They were also exempted from being prosecuted or deported, on the grounds that they were “compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution or fear of religious persecution. “

After these were notified, a Citizenship Amendment Bill, dealing materially with the same subject, was introduced in 2016. It was voted upon and passed by the Lok Sabha in early 2019. Later that year, it was also cleared by the Rajya Sabha, and was signed into law in December. The CAA essentially provided fast-track citizenship to members belonging to the Hindu, Christian, Jain, Buddhist and Parsi communities hailing from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan— all Muslim-majority nations. All members of these minorities who were in the country before December 31, 2014 were eligible under the CAA.

The CAA sparked widespread protests in India, with several detractors deeming it anti-Muslim and Hindu nationalist in its objectives. Peaceful demonstrations were held across the country, starting with Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. States such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, too, opposed the CAA

“For the first time in independent India’s history, a religious criterion was added to the country’s naturalization process,” a report by the Congressional Research Service noted. Ms. Niraja Gopal Jayal, in a 2022 paper, called the CAA “a purported attempt to construe Indian citizenship as faith-based, in consonance with the idea of a Hindu majoritarian nation, of which Hindus are natural citizens while Muslims, in this view properly belong to Pakistan or Bangladesh.” By extension, the notion of Muslims as de facto second-class citizens, was sought to be crystallised by the CAA into de jure secondary citizenship, she asserts.

Critics also questioned the purported objective of the Act to offer refuge to persecuted religious minorities, highlighting that minority migrants from other neighbouring countries with State or majority religions— such as Sri Lanka and Myanmar, where Buddhism is the principal religion, were not included in the CAA. Tamil Hindus and Rohingya Muslims in each of these countries have often faced persecution. Further, persecuted Muslim minorities such as the Shias or Ahmadis in Pakistan were also excluded from the CAA.

It was also pointed that the CAA runs counter to articles of the Indian Constitution— including the right to equality under Article 15 and right to religion under Article 25.

Citizenship Amendment Act: selected amendments In the Citizenship Act, 1955 (hereinafter referred to as the principal Act), in section 2, in sub-section (1), in clause (b), the following proviso shall be inserted, namely:— “Provided that any person belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, who entered into India on or before the 31st day of December, 2014 and who has been exempted by the Central Government by or under clause (c) of sub-section (2) of section 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 or from the application of the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 or any rule or order made thereunder, shall not be treated as illegal migrant for the purposes of this Act;” 6. In the Third Schedule to the principal Act, in clause (d), the following proviso shall be inserted, namely:— ‘Provided that for the person belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, the aggregate period of residence or service of Government in India as required under this clause shall be read as “not less than five years” in place of “not less than eleven years”.’

Internal difference: the clash between CAA and Assam Accord

Apart from the widespread protests against the CAA at large, there were specific, violent protests in Tripura and Assam. The protests saw the deployment of thousands of troops, a curfew and a communications shutdown in Assam. The protests in these regions were due to the fear that the CAA would vitiate the provisions of the Assam Accord, 1985.

The timeline set as the cut-off date for legal migration in the Accord was the midnight of March 24, 1971, while that specified in the CAA was December 31, 2014.

Local indigenous groups feared that this may lead to the naturalization of several immigrants from Bangladesh, resulting in a change in the demographic makeup of this sensitive region. Taking cognisance of this, the government also has exempted some tribal regions in six States of the northeast from the provisions of the CAA.

The CAA also seemingly clashed with Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, which promises to preserve the socio-cultural and linguistic identity of the Assamese people. A Committee was set up in June 2019, led by retired former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma, to examine the implementation of this clause. It submitted its recommendations to then Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in February 2020. Three members of the panel belonging to the All Assam Students’ Union skipped the event; the AASU’s chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya stressed that the Centre “brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the protection of Bangladeshis,” while the report was being prepared.

CAA rules 2024

On March 11, 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024. This notification enabled the implementation of the CAA passed in December 2019. Even though the legislation was meant to tackle undocumented migrants, the Rules specified several documents to be uploaded to an online portal before their application is processed.

Passport and visa details are optional. The following however are mandatory: 1) A document issued by a government authority in either Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh 2) One document issued by Indian authorities 3) A sworn affidavit declaring the country of origin and date of entry in India and 4) Eligibility certificate issued by a locally reputed community institution certifying that the person follows one of the six faiths covered by the CAA

The following nine documents can be used to proved that the applicant belongs to the three countries: copy of the passport, birth certificate, school or educational certificate, any identity document, licence, land or tenancy records issued by the government of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan, any document that shows that either of the parents or grandparents or great grandparents of the applicant is or had been a citizen of one of the three countries or registration certificate or residential permit issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) in India.

The applicant needs to upload one of 20 listed documents, which include Aadhar, PAN card, electricity bill, or marriage certificate, to prove entry in India before December 31, 2014. Officials from Census, postal department, railways and National Informatics Centre have been tasked with the scrutiny and verification of documents submitted online. The final authority to grant citizenship rests with an empowered committee under the Directorate of Census. Notably, by notifying committees headed by Census and postal department officials, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sidestepped the role of the State government in on-ground implementation. Citizenship is a matter on the Union List in Part XI of the Constitution.

Hindus and Sikhs in India who have immigrated legally to India from Pakistan and Afghanistan, but have expired documents may benefit from the CAA as it reduces the waiting period for citizenship to five years. Notably, however, they were also eligible for citizenship under Section 5 and Section 6 (1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The CAA exempts them from the operation of Section 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Where we stand: Statelessness and deprivation of citizenship

Detractors fear that the combined reading of the NRC and the CAA would run the risk of rendering a significant number of individuals stateless and deprived of citizenship, followed by expulsion and exile. This includes Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants who may have been resident since before the limit specified by the Assam Accord— 1971, who may not have the requisite documentation, or alternatively, whose documents may not be accepted, for inclusion in the National Register of Citizens; and who do not meet the specifications to be included under the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, by virtue of not belonging to one of the specified six minority religions.

Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948, states that “Everyone has the right to a nationality. No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his nationality nor denied the right to change his nationality.” The losing of citizenship and nationality creates statelessness— a precarious situation of not belonging to any recognised State, and hence not capable of accessing any of the rights accorded under the framework of a nation-state. “Human rights are deemed inalienable but imperilled if there is no authority to enforce them,” Hannah Arendt has said, as quoted by Ms. Jayal in her paper.

The right to a nationality is also recognised under other international covenants, such as the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Even the stateless are not without recourse under international law. An instrument titled ‘Declaration on the Human Rights of Individuals who are not nationals of the country in which they live’ specifies that even aliens are to have certain basic rights, such as the right to life and security of a person, the right to protection against arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy, family and correspondence.

In reality however, as migrant camps and detention centres have shown, the loss of citizenship renders an individual susceptible to torture, violence, and abuse. Overcrowding, lack of food and medical care, and unsanitary conditions are also other risks.

The Wire reported that India operated 13 detention centres as of September 2021; six are operational in Assam. Earlier in the year it was reported that some of these detention centers were “cramped, lacking in basic hygiene and sufficient food.”

Where we stand: Electoral promises about the CAA

No clear promises about the CAA, NRC or citizenship have been made by the Indian National Congress, the primary Opposition, in its manifesto. Sources told the New Indian Express that while repealing and amending of CAA figured in the original draft of the Congress manifesto, it was later dropped by top leadership right before the release of the document.

The party has made an omnibus declaration that it will repeal all anti-people laws passed by the NDA without proper parliamentary scrutiny and debate. But it remains to be seen what all may fall within the ambit of this description. At instances, other party members, such as senior leader P. Chidambaram, have asserted that the CAA will be repealed if the India bloc comes to power.

Where we stand: Citizens in the age of CAA

On May 15, the Union government granted citizenship certificates to more than 300 people who applied under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019. 14 of these, Hindus from Pakistan, were granted the first set of citizenship certificates by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also shared on May 29 that a first set of citizenship certificates under CAA was granted in West Bengal, Haryana and Jharkhand.

However, Hindus from these three nations who arrived after the CAA’s cut-off date— December, 31 2014— face uncertainty. They must apply under the Citizenship Act, 1955, after 12 years of stay in the country, and cannot benefit from the CAA. This process is known to be long, laborious and at times unsuccessful; an advocacy group called the Seemant Lok Sangathan told The Hindu that 800 Pakistani Hindus from Rajasthan had to return to Pakistan after there was no progress in their application. Further, citizenship is not the panacea for all ills— poor living conditions, poverty and lack of facilities plague villages bordering Pakistan, such as Barmer in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, some Muslims in the country have engaged lawyers to ensure that their paperwork are in order, and to correct any small details which may potentially leave them sans citizenship. The determination of who gets to become a new citizen is inextricably intertwined with the question of who, in today’s India, gets to remain a citizen.

