India’s case fatality rate of 2.18% among lowest, says Minister

Of the total coronavirus (COVID-19) active case load, 0.28% patients are on ventilators, 1.61% patients required ICU support and 2.32% are on oxygen support, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday following the 19th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19.

He added that India has one of the lowest case fatality rates globally, which is also steadily decreasing.

Herd immunity cannot be a strategic option for India: Health Ministry

“India has conducted a record 6,42,588 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The active cases under medical supervision are only 33.27% or approximately 1/3rd of total positive cases. India’s case fatality rate is also progressively reducing and currently stands at 2.18%, one of the lowest globally,” the Minister said.

Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Sujeet K Singh presenting the global comparison on daily cases, deaths and growth rate in the top 10 countries with the highest caseload, said the overall recovery rate for India is 64.54%.

Mandatory quarantine not holiday for doctors, says SC

“The highest recovery rate is being recorded by Delhi at 89.08%, followed by Haryana (79.82%). Karnataka has the lowest recovery rate of 39.36%,” he said.

Dr. Singh added that efforts are being made to reduce mortality in high case load districts and cities as also cities showing recent upsurge like Pune, Thane, Bengaluru and Hyderabad among others.

“The measures to be taken include revamping the strategy for effective management of containment zones through stricter perimeter control; widespread Rapid Antigen Tests; intensive and rapid door-to-door search; more isolation facilities for suspects/cases; standard case management protocols along with increase in oxygen supported beds and ventilators and assessing true burden through planned sero-surveys,” a released issued by the Health Ministry said.

India could rise to top spot in COVID-19 cases: Chidambaram

The GoM was also apprised of the ramping up of the domestic production capacities of various sectors for manufacturing PPEs, masks, ventilators and drugs such as HCQ. In terms of healthcare logistics, cumulatively 268.25 lakh N95 masks, 120.40 lakh PPEs and 1,083.77 lakh HCQ tablets have been distributed to States/UTs and Central Institutions.