PM Modi asks BJP leaders to increase outreach to voters before 2024 Lok Sabha polls

January 17, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that PM Modi, in his address to the BJP national executive meet, urged party leaders to increase their outreach to voters

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP national executive committee meeting in New Delhi on January 17, 2023. Twitter/@narendramodi

At the BJP national executive meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, without electoral considerations.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that Mr. Modi, in his address to the BJP national executive meet, urged party leaders to increase their outreach to voters.

“We have the 400 days (until the big Lok Sabha elections) and we have to do everything to service the people. We have to create history,” said Mr. Fadnavis in the valedictorian’s session at the two-day meeting.

“India’s best era (Sarvottam Kaal) is coming and we should dedicate ourselves to its development”, PM Modi had said.

"The BJP is no longer merely a political movement but a social movement as well that is working to transform socio-economic conditions," Mr. Modi told the gathering.

The Prime Minister said people in the 18-25 age group have not witnessed the political history of India and are not aware of "corruption and wrong-doings" that took place under the previous governments.

"So, they need to be made aware. Let them know about the good governance of the BJP," he said.

The party should focus on strengthening organisation in the villages, including in border areas, and its leaders must “meet people from all walks of life”, Mr Fadnavis said, quoting the Prime Minister.

On the second day of the two-day national executive meet, the party also extended BJP chief J.P. Nadda’s tenure till June 2024, indicating its preference to maintain continuity in the next General and State Elections.

