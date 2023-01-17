January 17, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2023 asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, without electoral considerations, party sources said in New Delhi.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that Mr. Modi, in his address to the BJP national executive meet, emphasised on reaching out to all sections of the society.

Pictures from the National Executive meeting in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VVfRhm3E1d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2023

The Prime Minister also said that India's best era is coming and "we should dedicate ourselves to its development".

"The BJP is no longer merely a political movement but a social movement as well that is working to transform socio-economic conditions," Mr. Modi told the gathering.

The Prime Minister said people in the 18-25 age group have not witnessed the political history of India and are not aware of "corruption and wrong-doings" that took place under the previous governments.

"So, they need to be made aware. Let them know about the good governance of the BJP," he said.