India’s area under sustainable farming is about 3.6 mn hectares: Giriraj Singh

With the world moving towards sustainable farming with about 110 million hector under natural farming, in India the area under sustainable farming is about 3.6 million hectors, said Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Textiles on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

However, according to the Minister, about 20% to 27% of Indian farmers currently use green and organic fertilizers which is about the same ratio as in the rest of the world.

“We need to stop using chemical fertilizers as it is both harmful to the soil and human health, for a healthy India organic is the way,“ he said, adding that Innovation in farming, including working on bio-fertiser was critical for the country’s further development.

Mr. Singh was speaking at an event organised by Multiplex Group, a biofertizer and farmer supportive company, based in Bengaluru.

The Minister further said the Union government’s goal was to become carbon neutral by 2030 and by 2070 the country would be carbon negative. “Bio-fertilizers, sustainable farming, e-tractors, e-vehicles all will help in achieving our sustainable goals,” he added.

Ram Nath Thakur, Minister for State, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Government of India, stressed the need for supporting the country’s farming community in adopting sustainable farming practices. He urged Multiplex and other organic fertilizer manufacturers in the country to focus on providing innovation and cost effective solutions for farming.

Minister for Agriculture, Karnataka,. N. Cheluvarayaswamy, said Indian farmers have to adopt organic fertilizers and natural farming and Multiplex Group, a company from the state, has been leading the way in bio fertilizers in the country.

Mahesh G. Shetty, Managing Director of Multiplex Group of Companies said, “Throughout the past five decades, we have transformed challenges into opportunities, making significant strides in key areas of achievement: namely Innovation, Service, Research & Development, Community development, Sustainability.”

Multiplex which is into biofertilizers, biopesticides, nutrients and bio-stimulants, has presence in 17 countries.

