India’s active COVID-19 cases climb to 3,809

March 13, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - New Delhi

The COVID case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,936)

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

India logged 444 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 3,809, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 5,30,782 with one death reported by Tamil Nadu, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The COVID case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,936).

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,345, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

