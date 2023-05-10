HamberMenu
India’s active COVID-19 cases dip to 21,406

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77%

May 10, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

India has recorded 2,109 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases has come down to 21,406 from 22,742, according to the Union Health Ministry data on May 10.

The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,74,909).

The death toll climbed to 5,31,722 with eight fatalities which include those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

At 21,406, the active cases comprise 0.05% of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,21,781, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

