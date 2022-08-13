India’s active COVID-19 cases come down by over 4,200

About 16,000 new cases and 68 deaths were reported across the country.

PTI New Delhi
August 13, 2022 10:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A health worker inoculates a dose of Corbevax at government girls higher secondary school, Egmore in Chennai. File photo | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

ADVERTISEMENT

India reported nearly 16,000 new Covid cases and 68 fatalities, including 24 reconciled by Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The 8-am data also showed active cases came down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours to stand at 1,19,264, constituting 0.27 per cent of the total infections.

The new 15,815 coronavirus infections and 68 deaths pushed the overall figures to 4,42,39,372 cases and 5,26,996 deaths, according to the Health Ministry data.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the Health Ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.36 per cent, while the weekly rate was 4.79 per cent. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,35,93,112, according to the Health Ministry .

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It also said 207.71 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coronavirus
vaccines
government health care

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app