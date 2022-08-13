India’s active COVID-19 cases come down by over 4,200

About 16,000 new cases and 68 deaths were reported across the country.

About 16,000 new cases and 68 deaths were reported across the country.

India reported nearly 16,000 new Covid cases and 68 fatalities, including 24 reconciled by Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The 8-am data also showed active cases came down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours to stand at 1,19,264, constituting 0.27 per cent of the total infections.

The new 15,815 coronavirus infections and 68 deaths pushed the overall figures to 4,42,39,372 cases and 5,26,996 deaths, according to the Health Ministry data.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the Health Ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.36 per cent, while the weekly rate was 4.79 per cent. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,35,93,112, according to the Health Ministry .

It also said 207.71 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.