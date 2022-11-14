India’s active COVID-19 case count drops below 10,000 for first time since April 2022

November 14, 2022 10:35 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - New Delhi

India reported a single-day rise of 547 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 8, 2020, taking the tally of the infection in the country to 4,46,66,924, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The count of active cases has fallen below 10,000 for the first time since April 2020, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,30,532 with one fatality being reported from Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 540 COVID-19 cases were reported on April 8, 2020.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website. The count of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 9,468.

A decrease of 2,839 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,26,924, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it added.

According to the Ministry's website, 219.80 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.