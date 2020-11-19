India’s active caseload 4.95% of total cases; recovery rate improves to 93.58%

The national recovery rate has improved to 93.58 % with 83,83,602 recovered cases which exceeded active cases by 79,40,299, the health ministry said.

As many as 48,493 people recuperated from COVID-19 in a day bringing India’s active caseload on Thursday to below 5 % of the total infections as daily recoveries remained higher than single-day rise in cases for the last 47 days.

“This trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India’s active caseload. It has ensured that India’s present active caseload of 4,43,303 consists of just 4.95 % of the country’s total cases,” it said.

Of the new recoveries, 77.27 % was contributed by 10 states and Union territories, with Kerala recording the most 7,066 people recuperating from COVID-19 in a day. Delhi registered 6,901 recoveries while Maharashtra reported 6,608 new recoveries, according to the health ministry.

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 89.58 lakh on Thursday with 45,576 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,31,578 with 585 new fatalities, the health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Ten states and Union Territories have contributed 77.28 % of the new cases. Delhi reported 7,486 cases in 24 hours, Kerala 6,419 and Maharashtra 5,011 fresh instances of the infection.

Of the 585 new fatalities, 79.49 % have been from ten states and Union Territories. Delhi accounted for 22.39 % of the new fatalities with 131 deaths, Maharashtra 100 and West Bengal 54 new deaths, the health ministry said.