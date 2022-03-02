Indians told to rush from war-hit Kharkiv

More flights being operated under ‘Operation Ganga’

Indian and Nepalese students who had been studying at Poltava University of Economics and Trade in Ukraine prepare food around a campfire after arriving at the border following an arduous journey on March 1, 2022 near Hrebenne, Poland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

More flights being operated under ‘Operation Ganga’

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday issued an "urgent advisory" for all Indian nationals in the war-torn eastern city of Kharkiv and urged them to leave by early evening. The advisory came hours after the ambassador of Russia to India said Moscow was considering a humanitarian corridor for foreign nationals stuck in Kharkiv as the Russian forces continued an intense military campaign in the area.

The advisory asked citizens to proceed to the nearby destinations of Pisochyn, Babay and Bezliudivka “as soon as possible”. The tone of the advisory which asked Indians to reach the destinations “under all circumstances” indicates the level of the current military situation in Kharkiv and its suburbs. India has been conducting ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate its nationals stuck in Ukraine ever since the Russian campaign began on February 24. But the most challenging part of the evacuation lies in the eastern part of Ukraine in cities like Sumy and Kharkiv where a large number of Indians are stranded in the midst of a live military conflict.

While Indian officials are working from Belgorod, which is located near Kharkiv, concerns remain about a similar exit route for the Indians in Sumy. Indian students in Sumy told The Hindu that it is better for them to be evacuated to the Russian city of Kursk which is located around 130 km from Sumy.

Russian ambassador Denis Alipov said Moscow was in consultation with India and was doing "everything possible" to keep decisionmakers here informed of the developments in the conflict areas. "We are in touch with the Indian authorities as regards to the citizens in Kharkiv, Sumy in the northeast of Ukraine where the friction is going on. We have received the Indian request for the emergency evacuation of all those stuck there to the Russian territory. We are now actively working on the ways and means to launch an operation to provide a humanitarian corridor for a secure passage to the Russian territory," said Mr. Alipov at a press conference.

Humanitarian aid

The Ministry of External Affairs said 17,000 Indian nationals had left Ukraine since the initial advisories were issued. Flights under Operation Ganga have been increased, taking the total number of flights to 15 till Wednesday. While negotiating with Russia to evacuate its citizens, India also began supplying humanitarian items to Ukraine.

The Indian Air Force was pressed into the operation starting with Tuesday when a C-17 aircraft took off from the Hindon airbase carrying humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. The humanitarian consignment consisted of medical equipment, tents, blankets, solar lamps and other household items that are urgently required in Ukraine. The first round of consignment consisting of two tonnes of medicines was sent through Poland and two more tranches consisting of similar items were sent on Wednesday through Romania and Poland.

Deployment of the C17 aircraft is expected to scale up the evacuation in the next few days. Four Indian Air Force C17 aircraft with approximately 800 evacuees are expected to land at the Hindon airbase between late Wednesday night and early morning of Thursday. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt is scheduled to be present at the airbase during the arrival of the evacuees.

Officials informed that during March 2 and 3, 15 more Air India flights are scheduled to fly out Indians from Bucharest in Romania, Budapest in Hungary, Kosice in Slovakia, and Rzeszow in Poland. The evacuation is being handled through the control centres operated by the Indian embassies in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovak Republic. The crisis cell in the Ministry of External Affairs is providing coordination and directives to the operation.